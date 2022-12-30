Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 150,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TUSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TUSK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,788. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $403.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

