Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $32.00.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 139.43% and a net margin of 83.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.