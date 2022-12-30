Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 139.43% and a net margin of 83.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

