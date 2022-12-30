Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) shares rose 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,072,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 799,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

About Maris-Tech

(Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.