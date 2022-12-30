Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,503 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.76 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.