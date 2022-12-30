Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $367.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.53. The stock has a market cap of $348.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

