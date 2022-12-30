Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 258.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VEA opened at $42.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

