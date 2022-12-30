Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $11.88 Million Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 3.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,944,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,227,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,587 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFIP stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.