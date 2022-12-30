Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $141.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

