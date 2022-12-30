Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IWD stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.