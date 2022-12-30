Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 64,800 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

