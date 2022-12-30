Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

