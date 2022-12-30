Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

