Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.54.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $166.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.90. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

