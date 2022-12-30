MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Down 3%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) fell 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 1,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,010,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

