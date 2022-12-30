Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.65. Matterport shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 2,741 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Matterport Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

