Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Trading Down 8.2 %

Mayne Pharma Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,671. Mayne Pharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group are going to reverse split on Wednesday, January 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.