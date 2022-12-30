MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 139 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,009. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $373.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.40 and its 200-day moving average is $303.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.33.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

