MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 4,184 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 809.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after purchasing an additional 394,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,012,000 after purchasing an additional 198,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after buying an additional 226,985 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. 4,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,002. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

