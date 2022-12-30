MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,816. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

