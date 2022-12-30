MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 2.3% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 12.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,807. The company has a market capitalization of $329.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $69.61.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $191,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 127,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,676.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

