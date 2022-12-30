MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,759. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

