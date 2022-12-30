MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 191.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SR shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

NYSE:SR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.37. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,747. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

