MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

BKNG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,003.71. 3,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,950.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,887.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

