MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.02. 32,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,176. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

