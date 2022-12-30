MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 26,391 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,391 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 580,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,166. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

