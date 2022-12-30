MDA (OTC:MDALF) Trading Up 6.6%

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.37 and last traded at C$4.37. Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDALF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MDA from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on MDA in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
MDA Trading Up 4.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.51.
About MDA
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.
Recommended Stories
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.