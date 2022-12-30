MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Stock Price Down 13.5%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 293,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 732% from the average daily volume of 35,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

MeaTech 3D Stock Down 13.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MeaTech 3D stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of MeaTech 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

