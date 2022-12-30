Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 49.1% in December

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHWZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

