MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEIP. Truist Financial downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $829,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 653,299 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

