Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Shares Down 1.7%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.76 and last traded at $64.81. Approximately 16,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 33,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

