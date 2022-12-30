Meridian Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,618. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.65.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

