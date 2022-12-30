Meridian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 398,168 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

