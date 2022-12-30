Metal Market Capitalization Hits $44.65 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $44.65 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00004052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

