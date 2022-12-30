MetisDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $71.68 million and $1.53 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $16.28 or 0.00098500 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035806 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00227273 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.13117125 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,476,330.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

