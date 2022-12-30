MetisDAO Price Tops $16.16 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $71.17 million and $1.41 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $16.16 or 0.00097856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00035978 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018540 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00227188 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

