Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151,027 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 177,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,186,286. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

