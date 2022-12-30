Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires 5,109 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $68.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

