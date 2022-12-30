Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 3.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $85.03 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

