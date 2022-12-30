Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $361,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.