Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

