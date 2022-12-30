Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Reduces Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.61% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 498,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $36.82.

