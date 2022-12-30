Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 2,281 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.19% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

