Mina (MINA) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $344.07 million and $5.87 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 790,067,009 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 789,540,389.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.44607588 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $4,739,719.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

