MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Up 505.0% in December

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 505.0% from the November 30th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 1.03% of MIND Technology worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

