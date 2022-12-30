Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 94.8% in December

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.47. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.