Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 94.8% in December

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.47. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

