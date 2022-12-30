Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MITSY traded up $9.51 on Thursday, hitting $587.00. The company had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $368.00 and a 52-week high of $614.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 94.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

