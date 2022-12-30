Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $7,194,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,338,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $4,970,800.00.

MRNA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.62. 3,432,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,372. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.33. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $259.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

