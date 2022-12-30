Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 85,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 85,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at $308,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.