Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.