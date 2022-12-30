Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.34

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.34 and traded as high as $77.72. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $74.83, with a volume of 89,014 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 18.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Articles

