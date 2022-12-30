Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.46. 48,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,820. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

